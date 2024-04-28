(MENAFN) The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has sharply criticized the United States for its recent decision to provide military aid to Ukraine, accusing the United States government of aligning with "evil" and endorsing fascism. Antonov's remarks come in response to President Biden's signing of a new USD61 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes provisions for sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev.



Antonov expressed grave concern over the implications of the United States military aid, warning that it brings the world closer to a direct confrontation between nuclear powers. He lamented that the decision deals a severe blow to the prospects of any potential improvement in Russian-American relations, emphasizing the detrimental impact on international peace and security.



The ambassador condemned the Biden administration for prioritizing the interests of the defense industry over the lives of ordinary people, accusing United States politicians of using Ukraine as a tool against Russia. He argued that the aid package not only fails to benefit Ukrainian President Zelensky but also undermines the sovereignty and stability of the entire state.



Antonov reiterated Russia's stance that the United States military assistance will not alter the balance of power on the battlefield in Ukraine's favor. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed these sentiments, asserting that the aid scheme primarily serves to benefit the American defense industry rather than contributing to peace and stability in the region.



As tensions between Russia and the United States escalate over the issue of military aid to Ukraine, the diplomatic rift deepens, further complicating efforts to resolve the conflict through peaceful means. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the challenges of navigating relations between major powers amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

