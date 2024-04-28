(MENAFN) A gathering of approximately 300 Ukrainian men in Warsaw has drawn attention to the implementation of new draft measures by the Ukrainian government, as they protest the denial of passports at their country's consular office. The recent policy change, announced by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, restricts men aged 18 to 60 from obtaining documents at consulates outside of Ukraine. This decision, confirmed by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, is aimed at compelling refugees of fighting age to return to Ukraine and fulfill military conscription requirements.



On Wednesday evening, demonstrators converged on the 'Document' Passport Service Center in Warsaw, situated within the Blue City shopping center, effectively blocking access. The protest reflects the frustrations of Ukrainian men residing abroad who are now unable to acquire essential travel documents due to the new regulations.



Meanwhile, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed Poland's willingness to assist Ukraine in repatriating men of fighting age, amidst a population of approximately 950,000 Ukrainian refugees currently granted temporary sanctuary in Poland. Kosiniak-Kamysz's remarks underscore the complex dynamics surrounding the influx of Ukrainian refugees and the challenges faced by host countries in accommodating them.



The situation has sparked controversy and debate, with Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighting the sentiments of some Poles who feel burdened by the responsibility of providing assistance to Ukraine, particularly when observing young Ukrainian men in leisure establishments. The comments reflect broader concerns within the Polish community regarding the implications of Ukraine's military conscription policies and their impact on bilateral relations.



According to Eurostat estimates, as of January 2024, approximately 4.3 million Ukrainians resided in European Union countries, with around 860,000 being men of military age. The Ukrainian parliament's decision to increase the state border guard by 15,000 members further underscores the government's efforts to bolster security measures amid ongoing conflict and geopolitical tensions.



As protests continue and diplomatic discussions unfold, the situation highlights the complexities of balancing national security interests with humanitarian concerns, particularly in the context of mass displacement and military conscription policies.

