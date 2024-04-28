Smriti Irani Reaches Ayodhya To Pray At Ram Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, April 28 (IANS) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday reached Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Sources close to her said that she will visit a few other temples too.

The union minister has come to Ayodhya to take the blessings of Lord Ram before she files her nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

Smriti Irani has been camping in Amethi for the past several days, campaigning in her constituency.

The Congress has not yet declared its candidate for Amethi even though there is a strong buzz that Rahul Gandhi is preparing to contest the constituency he served for three terms as MP.

Though Smriti Irani remains on a strong wicket in Amethi, the contest could become interesting if Rahul Gandhi enters the fray.

Amethi is scheduled to go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.