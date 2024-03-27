(MENAFN- Baystreet) UniFirst Advances on Q4 Numbers

Moderna Loses Ground on New Product NewsFDA Greenlights Merck for Lung TreatmentWednesday's Stock Watch Includes DJT, Reddit, and AlibabaThese Are the Biggest Mid-Week Trades Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Exact Science Cops Gallup Award

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares hiked Wednesday. The company, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced it has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

Gallup created the Exceptional Workplace Award to identify excellence and celebrate organizations that incorporate employee engagement into the bedrock of how they do their work, motivate their teams, and achieve business outcomes.

"Our sincere gratitude goes out to our amazing team at Exact Sciences who made winning the Gallup Exceptional Workplace recognition possible," said Sarah Condella, executive vice president of human resources at Exact Sciences. "Our culture, driven by shared values and collaboration, fosters a community where innovation thrives. We're honored to receive this award as it highlights Exact Sciences' dedication to teamwork, well-being, and professional growth, while reinforcing our commitment to our mission of helping to eradicate cancer."

The GEWA winners' ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged - that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace - and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

EXAS shares leaped 88 cents, or 1.3%, to $66.11.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks