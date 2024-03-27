(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading company in climate-reversing technologies and provider of sustainable solutions, has been awarded another county contract in Florida, a win that reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. According to the announcement, the five-year contract is valued at an estimated $3 million and calls for SGTM to play a key role in shaping the future of the community's outdoor spaces. Specifically, the contract outlines a wide range of services, including the enhancement and upkeep of parks and recreational facilities as well as emergency assistance, to ensure the safety and well-being of park and trail users. The company will provide services to five state-of-the-art recreation centers as well as numerous small parks and other amenities such as senior centers, pools, splash pads and dog parks. The new country contract is the latest in a series of ongoing government contracts that SGTM has been awarded; the contracts have a combined total value of $37 million and include work spanning the next four to five years with potential for expansion.“We are honored to have been chosen for this significant county contract,” said Sustainable Green Team CEO and president Tony Raynor in the press release.“Through our sustainable practices and unwavering dedication to environmental preservation, we strive to create a greener and more vibrant community for current and future generations.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate-reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering ecofriendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information about the company, please visit .

