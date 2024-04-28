America ATACMS intends on assisting Ukraine assault Crimea

(MENAFN) Recent reports from the New York Times have revealed that the United States has provided Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), enabling Ukrainian forces to target Russia's Crimean peninsula with increased precision. According to senior Pentagon officials cited in the report, the delivery of these longer-range ATACMS missiles is aimed at enhancing Ukraine's ability to apply pressure on Crimea, a region where Russian forces have historically enjoyed relative safety.



The undisclosed number of ATACMS missiles, with an estimated range of up to 300 kilometers, was secretly sent to Ukraine last month as part of a USD300-million arms package approved by President Joe Biden in mid-March. While the White House has confirmed the delivery, specifics regarding the modifications and exact range of the missiles remain undisclosed by United States officials.



The New York Times report suggests that the deployment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine aligns with Washington's strategic goal of increasing pressure on Russian-held territories, particularly Crimea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent announcement of an attack on an airbase in Dzhankoy, Crimea, further underscores the potential use of these missiles to target Russian assets beyond the frontline.



Ukraine's acquisition of ATACMS missiles follows previous deliveries of mid-range variants last September. However, attempts to utilize these missiles to target infrastructure, such as the Crimean Bridge, were reportedly thwarted by Russian military defenses. Despite such challenges, President Zelensky has reiterated his government's determination to disrupt Russian infrastructure, including key assets like the Crimean Bridge.



The delivery of ATACMS missiles marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with implications for regional stability and the geopolitical landscape. As tensions persist in the region, the strategic deployment of these advanced missile systems underscores the complex dynamics at play and the enduring quest for military advantage in the ongoing confrontation.

