(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her attempts to blame Moscow for a wave of pro-Palestinian protests across the United States. Zakharova denounced Pelosi's statements as insulting to American voters and a disregard for democracy.



Pelosi has repeatedly linked the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the United States to alleged foreign influence, including in a recent interview with Irish public broadcaster Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE). Additionally, Pelosi expressed concern over the impact of pro-Palestinian sentiment on US President Joe Biden's support ahead of the November presidential election.



She also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin favored the presumptive Republican candidate, Donald Trump, in the election.



Zakharova's response came after Pelosi's assertion that some pro-Palestinian protests in the United States had "a Russian tinge to it," implying Russian involvement in the demonstrations.



This accusation was met with condemnation from Zakharova, who described Pelosi's remarks as insulting to Americans and a dismissal of democratic principles.



Pelosi's previous calls for an FBI investigation into the financing of pro-Palestinian groups and her assertion that their demands for a ceasefire in Gaza were "Putin's message" have also drawn criticism. Additionally, Pelosi faced backlash for comments made during a confrontation with hecklers outside her home, where she told them to "go back to China," insinuating that their activities were linked to China.



The exchange highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and the United States, with accusations of foreign interference becoming increasingly politicized. Pelosi's remarks and subsequent criticism from Moscow underscore the challenges of navigating complex geopolitical dynamics and maintaining diplomatic relations between the two countries.

