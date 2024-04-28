Stoltenberg says NATO was unsuccessful in keeping its vows to Ukraine

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed disappointment with the level of support provided by Western allies to Ukraine, attributing Russia's battlefield advances to insufficient assistance. Speaking at an event in Berlin, where he received an award for his dedication to transatlantic partnership, Stoltenberg emphasized the need for greater support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Moscow.



During his acceptance speech, Stoltenberg candidly acknowledged that NATO allies have not fulfilled their promises of support to Ukraine in recent months. He pointed out delays in delivering military aid, citing challenges in reaching agreements on packages of assistance, particularly from the United States. Despite efforts to provide ammunition and weaponry, the actual delivery fell short of the pledged levels, hampering Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.



The remarks come amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine, exacerbated by Russia's military incursions and territorial advances. Stoltenberg underscored the critical juncture faced by Ukraine, emphasizing the need for honesty in assessing the situation. He noted that without adequate support from the West, Ukraine has found itself outgunned, enabling Russia to gain ground on the battlefield.



Stoltenberg's comments echo concerns raised by Ukrainian officials and highlight the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. In response to the challenges faced by Ukraine, Stoltenberg pledged NATO's commitment to providing increased military aid to address the escalating conflict. The promise of enhanced support signals NATO's recognition of the importance of standing in solidarity with Ukraine and reaffirming the alliance's commitment to regional security in the face of Russian aggression.

