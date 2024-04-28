France provides funding support for major power line project in Moroccan Sahara

(MENAFN) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced France's readiness to participate in financing a significant infrastructure project during a Moroccan-French business forum in Rabat. Le Maire expressed France's commitment to supporting the construction of a three-gigawatt electricity line that will connect the bustling city of Casablanca to the remote town of Dakhla in the Moroccan desert. This announcement underscores France's willingness to engage in strategic partnerships and infrastructure development initiatives in Morocco.



The proposed electricity line project holds immense potential for enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic development across different regions of Morocco. Le Maire's assurance of French financial support underscores the significance of international collaboration in advancing sustainable energy solutions and promoting economic growth.



Moreover, Le Maire highlighted France's broader commitment to renewable energy initiatives in Morocco. In addition to supporting the electricity line project, France intends to collaborate with Morocco on various renewable energy ventures, including solar energy, wind energy, and green hydrogen projects. This multi-faceted approach reflects France's recognition of Morocco's potential as a key player in the renewable energy sector and underscores the importance of bilateral cooperation in achieving shared environmental and economic goals.



Furthermore, Le Maire emphasized France's support for the OCP group, a leading Moroccan phosphate producer, in its green transformation plan. The French Development Agency will provide a loan worth 350 million euros to assist the OCP group in implementing its sustainability initiatives, further highlighting France's commitment to promoting environmentally sustainable practices in Morocco's industrial sector.



Overall, France's announcement of financial support for the electricity line project and other renewable energy initiatives underscores the deepening collaboration between France and Morocco. This partnership not only strengthens bilateral relations but also contributes to sustainable development and economic prosperity in both countries.

