Beijing cautions Washington from crossing ‘red lines’

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a stern message to his United States counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, cautioning against actions that challenge China's core interests and hinder its development. During talks held in Beijing, Wang emphasized that while the China-United States relationship has stabilized to some extent, negative factors continue to escalate, posing challenges to bilateral ties.



Amidst discussions aimed at addressing various disruptions in the relationship, Wang underscored China's desire for stable, healthy, and sustainable relations with the United States, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and win-win outcomes. However, he warned against interference in China's internal affairs and urged Washington to respect Beijing's sovereignty, security, and development interests, particularly in sensitive areas such as Taiwan.



The reference to 'red lines' highlights Beijing's concerns over potential provocations related to Taiwan, a highly sensitive issue in China-United States relations. Despite the United State's adherence to the 'One China' policy in principle, its continued engagement with Taiwan and provision of military assistance have strained relations with Beijing.



In response, Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of face-to-face diplomacy in addressing differences between the two nations. He reiterated the Biden administration's commitment to clarity and transparency in communication to prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations.



The exchange between the two diplomats underscores the ongoing challenges and complexities in China-United States relations, with both sides navigating a delicate balance between cooperation and competition. As tensions persist, maintaining open channels of communication and respecting each other's core interests emerge as critical elements for managing bilateral ties and promoting stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

