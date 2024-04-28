(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has asserted that NATO bears direct responsibility for the Ukraine conflict, rejecting criticism raised by the United States-led military bloc. In response to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's accusation that China supports Russian weapons manufacturing, Wang denounced the claim as unfounded and based on rumors.



During a press briefing, Wang emphasized that China has consistently advocated for good relations with the West while urging NATO to address its role in exacerbating the Ukraine crisis.



He argued that NATO's expansion in Europe and disregard for Russian national security concerns have fueled hostilities, making the military bloc accountable for the ongoing conflict.



Wang urged NATO to reflect on its actions and refrain from shifting blame, emphasizing the need for practical steps towards a political settlement. He highlighted a peace proposal put forward by China in early 2023, which addresses the core issues underlying the conflict and calls for constructive dialogue between all parties involved.



The spokesman noted that despite efforts to negotiate a peace treaty between Kiev and Moscow, the conflict persists as Ukraine opts to continue armed hostilities. Amid pledges of support from the US and its allies to stand with Ukraine, tensions remain high, with Moscow reporting significant military casualties on the Ukrainian side.



China's stance underscores the complexity of the Ukraine conflict and the need for a comprehensive approach to address underlying grievances and promote stability in the region.



As diplomatic efforts continue, Wang's remarks highlight the importance of constructive engagement and dialogue to achieve a lasting political settlement and mitigate the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

