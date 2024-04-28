Kuwait Will Partake In The Islamic Summit -- Consul General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait will partake in the coming Islamic Summit due to be organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Gambia, said the State of Kuwait's Permanent Delegate at the OIC Mohammad Al-Mutairi.

Al-Mutairi, also the State of Kuwait General Consul in the City of Jeddah, said in a statement to KUNA that Kuwait has always sought to activate resolutions of the Islamic summits and ministerial meetings.

He was speaking to KUNA on holding the 15th OIC session of the Islamic Summit in the Gambian capital on May 4-5.

The Consul General has indicated that Muslim nations should focus on the Palestinian cause signaling that the forthcoming summit will send strong messages to the international community in defense of the Palestinian question.

The Islamic Summit will address a host of issues, namely Islamophobia, fanaticism, terrorism, boosting dialogue, climatic change and food security.

He lauded Gambia's efforts to host the Islamic Summit's 15th session, and its efforts with the International Court of Justice in the Hague on behalf of the OIC for prosecuting perpetrators of the genocides against the Muslim Rohingya.

Touching on Kuwait's efforts to relieve Gaza, he alluded to the air bridge via which Kuwait has continuously dispatched relief supplies to the enclave and Kuwait's recent voluntary contribution, USD 30 million, to the international relief agency, the UNRWA.

He renewed the call upon the international community to accept Palestine as a member of the UN, affirmed the necessity that the international community abides by a cease-fire for Gaza, halt the indiscriminate bombardment on the densely populated strip, sends relief supplies to the Gazans, stop coercive displacement and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people. (end)

fn









MENAFN28042024000071011013ID1108147932