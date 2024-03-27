Indian Visa For Georgia, Guyana, Grenada, Guatemala And Guinea Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA FOR GEORGIAN CITIZENS

Since 2014, Georgian citizens can apply for Indian visas online via the Indian government. Georgians can obtain an e-Visa for the majority of short-term trips. Georgians are one of more than 170 nationalities who can apply for an e-Visa to India. Georgians can apply for a variety of Indian online visas, depending on the reason for their visit. Georgian citizens are eligible for each of the visas listed below, in the following order: The India Tourist e-Visa is the most common type of visa, and it is used for travel, recreation, visiting family, and attending yoga retreats or meditation classes. A Georgian tourist may stay in the country for 30 days within the one-month validity period of this visa. A double entry visa allows Georgian people to visit India twice during the validity period. In addition, there are two types of e-tourist visas available in India: a one-year e-tourist visa and a five-year e-tourist visa. Georgian travelers can enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application for the India e-Visa takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the form is entirely electronic.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR GEORGIAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

