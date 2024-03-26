Biotech Stock News Bite - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK) Soars On Landmark New Data That Supports Potential For STK-001

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK ), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, is up in today's trading making the NASDAQ top percentage gainers list. The stock is trading at $10.50, up $4.00 or 61.54%, with a day's high of $13.00.

Stoke Therapeutics announced landmark new data from two open-label Phase 1/2a studies and two open-label extension (OLE) studies of children and adolescents ages 2 to 18 with Dravet syndrome who were treated with STK-001. Data from these studies showed clinically meaningful effects, including substantial and durable reductions in convulsive seizure frequency and improvements in multiple measures of cognition and behavior that support the potential for disease modification. These improvements were observed among a highly refractory group of patients who were already taking the best available anti-seizure medicines. STK-001 has been generally well-tolerated in studies to date.

Today, the Company also announced clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that allows patients to receive three doses of 70mg followed by continued dosing at 45mg. Based on this regulatory update and these data, the Company plans to meet with regulatory agencies to discuss a registrational study that includes initial doses of 70mg followed by continued dosing at 45mg.

"The totality of these data provide compelling evidence that support the potential for STK-001 to be a disease-modifying medicine for patients with Dravet syndrome by treating the underlying cause of the disease, rather than just the symptoms," said Edward M. Kaye, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Stoke Therapeutics. "STK-001 is the first medicine in development to demonstrate substantial and durable reductions in seizure frequency and improvements in multiple measures of cognition and behavior. These effects were observed in patients who were already taking the best available anti-seizure medicines, which confirms our highly differentiated mechanism of action and approach to treating this disease. We look forward to meeting with regulatory agencies to discuss our plans for a randomized, controlled registrational study and to providing an update coming out of those discussions later in 2024."

"For decades, the primary goal of treating Dravet syndrome has been to control the frequency and severity of seizures, but, as we can now see from natural history data, many patients still experience high rates of seizure frequency and fall further and further behind in their neurodevelopment," said Joseph Sullivan, M.D., FAES, Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics and Director of the Pediatric Epilepsy Center of Excellence at the University of California San Francisco, and a prominent researcher in Dravet syndrome. "A 50% reduction in seizures is an important measure of clinical efficacy, so an 80% reduction on top of any benefit patients may already be getting from their baseline anti-seizure regimen is profound. The further evidence of improvements in skills like communication, behavior, socialization and movement distinguish this approach from anything we have seen to date and mark our entry into a new era in the treatment of Dravet syndrome."

