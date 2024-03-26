Tourism Authority: Kuwaitis Among Top Ten Of Visitors To Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 26 (KUNA) -- According to statistics, Kuwaitis are amongst top ten of number of visitors to Qatar, stated director of shared services at Qatar Tourism Authority, Omar Al-Jaber on Tuesday.

He spoke to KUNA of the recently launched events calendar for the year 2024, filled with wondrous activities charming young and old. Days of the holy month have also been filled with events attracting visitors from neighboring gulf countries and the world as a whole.

Al-Jaber named a few events and festivals, some displaying traditional textiles and offering a variety of international cuisines, while others include kiosks selling traditional products.

The calendar also includes entertaining events for children, whether it is the Lego Show, a games festivals, or interactive activities and musical shows.

While Qatar employs the use of impressive modern air-conditioning technologies to provide visitors with the opportunity of enjoying outdoor activities without suffering the heat of summer as seen in 21 High Street and Um Al-Naseem Park, it is also keen on shedding light on its traditional side with Souq Waqif and Souq Garangoh.

Al-Jaber also pointed out Qatar's keenness on promoting the tourism sector and cooperation with Gulf countries in that regard, as it recently held the eighth tourism ministerial meeting discussing a number of themes and strategies.

He added that work on the joint tourism visa remains underway, saying that it would largely contribute to social and cultural exchange as well as stimulate development and prosperity in the region.

Qatar saw an increase in number of visitors as it reached 1.5 million visitor this current year compared 1.3 million of the same period of last year.

Qatar Tourism Authority specializes in development of tourism and hospitality, promoting investments in the field, as well as putting for a national tourism strategy, overseeing execution and reviewing it regularly. (end)

