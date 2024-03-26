Pakistan's Zaman Wins QSF Satellite Title In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The competitions of PSA 2 QSF Satellite 2024 Tournament were concluded at the Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex yesterday.

Pakistan's Waleed Zaman claimed the title after beating Qatar's Salem Al Malki 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 in the final match.

The crowning ceremony was attended by Secretary General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation Tareq Zainal and Tournament Director Saad Al Mohannadi.

Al Mohannadi congratulated the winners and lauded the technical level of the event.

“It is an important tournament for our young squash players as it provides them with opportunity to gain more ranking points” he said.

Al Mohannadi also stressed that the federation is keen to organize this type of events to promote squash in the state of Qatar and help national teams players participate in international tournaments.