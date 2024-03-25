Gracie Bon Hospitalized

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Plus-size Panamanian model and 'Influencer'

Gracie Bon

suffered a tremendous scare this past weekend after suffering an allergic reaction that hospitalized her.

Apparently, the problem was a pancake mix that the influencer ate without knowing that it would put her life at risk.

According to the content creator for

'OnlyFans', it all happened on Sunday morning when she decided to make some pancakes for breakfast with a pre-made mix.

Everything was going well until about 30 minutes after breakfast when the model began to feel that her throat was closing and experienced severe pain in her eyes and throughout her body.

Frightened and fearing that it was something worse,

Gracie

quickly went to the emergency room of the Punta Pacifica hospital where they performed a series of tests that determined that she had suffered a strong allergic reaction to the "pancake mix", something that she was unaware of.

Gracie

shared several images on her Instagram account from the hospital emergency room describing the incident as a horrible feeling that she wouldn't wish on anyone.

"I almost left you guys, not only was my throat closing but I felt a sharp pain in my eyes as if they were stinging me inside, it was a horrible experience,"

the model wrote.

"Apparently I'm allergic to pancake mix and at 27 years old I just found out. I'm better now because I came to the emergency room immediately,"

she added.

Hours later, the model was discharged and returned home with medical instructions to rest for the rest of the day.

Gracie also appreciated the support and messages of affection from her followers who were concerned about her health.