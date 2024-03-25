Trudeau: Russian Missile Strikes Remind Of Importance Of Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada condemns Russia's airstrikes on Ukraine and emphasizes the importance of further support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, wrote about this on his page on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“A hateful attack against civilians. Canada condemns the most recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians and cities. These attacks are simply abhorrent – and remind us of the importance of our support for Ukraine's defense”, Justin Trudeau wrote.

As reported, several explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of March 25.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the destruction of two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Missile debris fell in a number of Kyiv districts.

As of Monday evening, ten people were reported injured in the capital.