Boeing Announces Board, Management Changes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 25 (KUNA) -- President and CEO of Aviation Giant Boeing Dave Calhoun announced Monday his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, and he will continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future.

Board Chair Larry Kellner has informed the board that he does not intend to stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual Shareholder meeting.

The board has elected Steve Mollenkopf to succeed Kellner as independent board chair.

In this role, Mollenkopf will lead the board's process of selecting Boeing's next CEO.

In addition to these changes, Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, will retire from the company and Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead BCA. (end)

