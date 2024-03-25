Football: Atletico Madrid Legend Koke Agrees To New Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, March 25 (IANS) Atletico Madrid legend Koke on Monday agreed to extend his stay with the club until June 2025. The 32-year-old has made 626 first-team appearances for Atletico, his only career club, and has been captain since 2019. During his 14 seasons with Atletico, he has helped them win La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021, as well as the Copa del Rey in 2013 and the UEFA Europa League in 2012.

"This is the most successful period in the club," said the midfielder, who has also played 70 times for Spain, reports Xinhua.

"I have had a lot of opportunities to leave here, but it's my home and I didn't want to leave. How was I going to leave when I was in my best moment and when I was enjoying myself?" continued Koke.

"We have reached an agreement that is good for both the club and myself to allow me to carry on until almost the day I retire," commented the midfielder.