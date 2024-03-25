Saudi Sites Of Famous Arab Poets To Be Documented By Ministry Of Culture

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





The Ministry of Culture has started recording Saudi locations that were home to or connected to Arab poets from pre-Islamic times and putting up directional signage to facilitate easy access.

The project is a component of the“Year of Arabic Poetry” initiative, and it is being carried out in collaboration with the municipalities in the chosen areas as well as the ministries of culture, municipal and rural affairs, and transportation.

The project chronicled a number of notable poets' birthplaces and residences in Riyadh, including Laila Al-Akhiliya, Qays Ibn Al-Mulawwah, Imru' al-Qays, and Labid Ibn Rabi'ah. It also chronicled a number of locations in Qassim, such as Al-Shanana Tower in Al-Rass city, which was connected to the poet Zuhair bin Abi Salma.

The Ministry of Culture hopes to draw attention to the Kingdom's rich cultural and historical heritage as well as its crucial role in forming Arab culture through this project.

