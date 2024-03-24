Swiss Federal Railways Successfully Tests Remote-Controlled Train

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Federal Railways has carried out successful tests that allowed engineers to remotely control a train near Zurich amid ongoing operations - a European first.

In the future, trains could be controlled remotely and used for short journeys on construction sites or for tunnelling work, the Federal Railways says.



Autonomous trains will not be used to carry passengers, however remote control could bring greater flexibility during construction work, the rail company said on Wednesday in a statement.

Trains could also be moved between holding locations and arrival or departure tracks. This would also allow drivers to spend less time in shunting facilities and to board trains at the same time as passengers. Occupational accidents near the tracks could also be reduced.



The tests were carried out in February and March by 24 train drivers at a remote-control facility in Oerlikon, canton Zurich. The test locomotive was at the Zurich Mülligen marshalling yard, seven kilometres away.

This was one of the first tests in Europe to be carried out amid ongoing operations, i.e. not on a test track. The test locomotive travelled at a maximum speed of 30km per hour.

However, it will probably be several years before the system can be used on a daily basis, the company said. Technical systems must be developed and operating processes and regulations must be established at European level.



The system for the tests was developed by French railway company Alstom. Federal Railways was also supported by specialists from the German Aerospace Centre in evaluating the test runs.



