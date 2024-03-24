Air Defense Shoots Down Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense has shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones in the sky over the Mykolaiv region - an operational and tactical level and a Supercam.

The South Air Command reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.



"During the day, on March 24, 2024, in the Mykolaiv region, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed two Russian reconnaissance UAVs - one Supercam and one operational-tactical UAV," the statement said.

As reported, on the night of March 24, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles Kh-101/kh-555 and 25 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type.