Turkey Visa Application Process For Fiji, Bahamas And Armenia Citizens

Fijian citizens planning to travel to Turkey for tourism, business, layovers, or medical purposes are required to obtain a Turkey e-Visa. Fiji and Turkey have maintained cordial and amicable diplomatic ties since 1975. Recently, the two nations signed an aviation agreement to enhance their relationship. Fijians have the option to apply for an e-Visa, which aims to make the visa application process easier for travelers. In 2013, the Turkish eVisa program was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey. The Turkish government has simplified the process of obtaining short-stay visas for Fijians and nationals from more than 100 countries with the introduction of the e-Visa system. The validity of a Turkey visa for Fijian passport holders, allowing them a single entry for a maximum stay of 30 days, is 180 days from the date of arrival. Fiji is only permitted to apply for one form of visa to Turkey: a tourist visa. This e-Visa is only valid for short-term tourism or business travel. Other types of visas, such as Work, or student visas must be applied for through one of the Turkish embassies or consulates in Fiji. Fijians can apply for a Turkey tourist visa from Fiji or anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet. Electronic visa application will save a lot of time for foreigners who need travel authorization.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FIJI



A valid travel document or passport is valid for six months.

A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. A credit card or a debit card to pay for the visa fee.

Turkey Visa Online

Turkey is a well-liked tourist spot globally. The explanation is obvious. Turkey offers tourists fantastic food, ancient history, top tourist spots not just in Europe but worldwide, stunning locations, sandy beaches, and famous Turkish hospitality. In the year 2024, Turkey will greet visitors from around the world. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs switched from using visa stamps and stickers to implementing an electronic visa application system. Those who are eligible can now submit their application for a three-month visa to the Republic of Turkey through the online platform. In order to visit Turkey, travelers must possess a Turkey e-Visa, which is an official document issued by the government. In order to visit Turkey, eligible individuals must fill out the Turkey e-Visa Application Form on the internet. An“Electronic Visa for Turkey” (e-Visa) is a travel document comparable to a visa that is given by the Turkish government for entry and travel inside Turkey. Depending on the passport holder's nationality, the 2013 online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa with a stay of 30 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. Citizens visiting Turkey for leisure or business can apply for an e-Visa. Single and multiple entry visas to Turkey are offered depending on the visitor's nationality. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can fill out an electronic application form and will receive the approved visa by email within approximately 24 hours. The visa system is 100% online.

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details including issuing and expiration date.

TURKEY VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Foreign tourists who are not from a country exempt from visa requirements need to get a visa before traveling to Turkey. Nevertheless, travelers who meet the requirements can currently submit their applications for a Turkey e-Visa through the internet, granting them a maximum stay of three months in the country. The Turkey e-Visa is an official document provided by the government which permits entrance into Turkey for citizens of certain countries. One can acquire it either by filling out an online form or at the border. The e-Visa will take the place of the formerly used“sticker visa” and“stamp-type” visas. It can be used in various ways, such as for transportation, tourism, and commerce. The duration of stay allowed with an e-Visa varies based on the traveler's nationality, offering choices of a 30, 60, or 90-day single or multiple entry visa. All entries must be submitted within 180 days. To complete their Turkey e-Visa application, all eligible travelers must have an internet connection. In Turkey, there are four types of visas: tourist visas, business visas, student visas, and work visas. Determine the type of visa required for your trip. However, to apply for the Turkey e-Visa, the traveler can simply fill in the online form which takes only a few minutes. Please note that it may take 24 hours for the system to process your Turkish e-Visa applications.

Turkey Visa Application Process



Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Requirements for Turkey Visa



Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

