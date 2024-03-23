Ukraine Needs Armored Vehicles, Ammo - Poland's Ex-Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, Ukraine's Armed Forces require more armored vehicles and ammunition, so the "Coalition of Armored Vehicles" initiative, to be formally announced by Poland and Germany on March 26, is seen as critical.

That's according to Janusz Onyszkiewicz, Poland's former defense minister, who spoke in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

"This initiative is really necessary. The coalition is about strengthening the Ukrainian forces with a tank component. Here, too, it will primarily be about ammunition, since this is the biggest problem and what Ukraine needs the most," Onyszkiewicz stressed.

for Ukraine: Lithuania donates EUR 35M to Czechia's initiative

The ex-minister noted that Germany had for years been shifting away from a security policy based on a large panzer force, focusing on expeditionary missions. However, now Germany is reviewing this policy in a bid to increase efficiency.

He added that Berlin is building a new munitions factory in Saxony, expected to annually produce several million rounds.

"We are convinced that Ukraine will endure in its resistance, and that this factory will produce ammunition for Ukraine as well," Onyszkiewicz emphasized.

Large batch of ammo to be delivered to Ukraine soon

According to the former defense chief, Poland is also restoring its ammunition production capacities. In particular, in Pyonki, near the city of Radom, the gunpowder and ammunition production is now expanding, which will also be beneficial to Ukraine.

Onyszkiewicz added that today, the EU is generally becoming more proactive in the context of restoring the European defense industry and ensuring autonomy to sever dependence on any external suppliers.

As reported, Polish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamys during a recent meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius said that on March 26, Warsaw and Berlin would launch an "armored vehicle coalition" for Ukraine. He added that Warsaw and Berlin co-lead the project, and that it has already been joined by other partners such as the UK, Sweden, and Italy.