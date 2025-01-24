Leader Of New Syrian Administration Meets Saudi Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: The leader of the new Syrian administration Ahmed Al Sharaa met in Damascus on Friday with Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The meeting discussed ways to back Syria's security, stability and unity and explored efforts aimed at supporting political, humanitarian, and economic aspects in Syria, most notably the efforts to have the sanctions imposed on it lifted.

It addressed providing all forms of aid and support to Syria during this crucial phase to restore stability across its territory and revive its national institutions in a manner that is consistent with the aspirations and ambitions of the Syrian people.