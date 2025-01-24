MES Budding Poetess Launches Anthology Of Poems

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hana Fathima, a 16-year-old 12th grader at MES Indian School, recently launched her debut poetry collection, 'When the Quiet Finds You', an evocative exploration of life's most subtle, introspective moments.

The is not just a collection of poems but rather a single, cohesive poem in its entirety. Through each line, Hana delves into the mysteries of nature, seeing beyond the surface to uncover deeper meanings in the stars, the sun, the moon, and the seas.

'When the Quiet Finds You' is an intimate journey through these quiet, reflective moments, where Hana confronts the contradictions within every human being. Her words act as a prescription for these inner conflicts, helping readers navigate their own complexities. Through these carefully crafted lines, Hana invites readers to pause and find beauty in the stillness, urging them to look beyond the chaos of life to discover what truly matters.

Hana's passion for poetry blossomed in the 9th grade, and since then, it has become a constant companion in her life. Her words are a reflection of her heart, raw and unfiltered, and in them, she invites others to see and feel what she does. Writing is her way of speaking without fear, and it is in these pages that she truly believes the world becomes hers in a way nothing else does.

Driven by a combination of curiosity, purpose, and creativity, Hana embraces every opportunity to learn, grow, and inspire those around her. With her debut poetry collection, When the Quiet Finds You, she hopes to touch the hearts of readers and encourage them to find beauty in life's quieter moments.

