DPS Eco Warriors Participate In International Day Of Biosphere Reserves

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS Modern Indian School participated in the International Day of Biosphere Reserves, celebrated under the patronage of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science. Held at the of Education and Higher Education ( MoEHE) in Doha, the event aimed to raise awareness about the role of biosphere reserves in conserving biodiversity and restoring ecosystems, aligned with Qatar's Vision 2030. Keynote speakers highlighted the need for urgent action on environmental preservation and sustainable development.

DPS Modern Indian School Environment Club members participated in it, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability and conservation efforts. They learned from experts and shared their ideas for contributing to Qatar's environmental goals, which were highly appreciated. In recognition of their efforts, the school has received a certificate of appreciation from MoEHE.

