Lennar Welcomes Homebuyers To The Grand Opening Of Desert Star, A New Master-Planned Community In Sunny Hesperia, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With Hesperia's lower cost of living compared to larger cities in the region, Desert Star presents an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers seeking high-quality living in Southern California at a competitive price point," said Mark Torres, Division President of Lennar Inland. "With the community's strategic location in the High Desert, residents can enjoy a serene environment, abundant sunshine, and easy access to both outdoor adventures and urban amenities, making it an ideal place to call home."

At completion, Desert Star will total nearly 200 homes, showcasing a diverse selection of eight versatile floorplans across two distinct collections: Solstice and Solaire. These spacious, open-concept homes are designed for flexibility and sit on generous homesites, with options for 2-bay or 3-bay garages. Pricing begins in the $400,000s.

Solstice homes provide the convenience of single-story living with a seamless blend of kitchen, living, and dining areas, optimizing interior space for comfort and functionality. Two to three secondary bedrooms are situated near the front of the home, while the luxurious owner's suite is tucked in a private rear corner, complete with a full bathroom for added privacy. These homes range from 1,404 to 1,692 square feet and include three to four bedrooms with two baths.

Homes at Solaire range from 1,761 to 4,133 square feet, with four to seven bedrooms and two to four-and-a-half baths. This includes one floorplan from Lennar's popular Superhome Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" collection. The private suite has a dedicated entrance, kitchenette, living space, bedroom, bathroom and laundry space, ideal for multigenerational households or residents seeking extra privacy.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Desert Star, this includes slab-granite countertops, upgraded Frigidaire® kitchen appliances, thermofoil slab door style cabinets, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Surrounded by breathtaking desert landscapes and just a short drive from the San Bernardino Mountains and Silverwood Lake, Hesperia provides endless opportunities for hiking, camping, boating and exploring nature. Desert Star residents will enjoy the welcoming community with access to great local amenities and attractions, including the well-manicured greens at Hesperia Golf and Country Club and a one-of-a-kind adventure at Hesperia Zoo.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (888) 216-1482 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations.

