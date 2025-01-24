MES Students Participate In Mobile Planetarium Show

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) To awaken the scientific curiosity of the students, MES Off campus in collaboration with Astral Domes International conducted a mobile planetarium show for the students recently.

Ashraf Sharafudheen PT director, MES Governing Board, graced the occasion. Mobile planetarium acts as an innovative teaching tool to keep students engaged and inspired by bringing the wonders of the universe directly to students, offering an immersive educational experience.

The programme provided a unique experience with participants watching spellbound at the moonlit sky with stars twinkling all over the milky expanse, celestial bodies, mind-boggling constellations and various astronomical phenomena. The experience inside a mobile planetarium is both captivating and educational, allowing students to explore the universe in an engaging, interactive manner. Students enjoyed watching astronomical upheavals from the cosy confines of Astral Domes in real-time. Dr Hameeda Kader, principal, and school officials were among those who were present on the occasion.

Manmadhan Mambally, administrator, Off-Campus, MES Indian School Coordinated the event.

