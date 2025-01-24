Kingdom's Exports To EU Up By 0.8% In First 11 Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra)-- At the end of November 2024, national exports to EU nations achieved growth, rising by 0.8 percent to JD386 million from JD383 million during the same period in 2023.The value of the Kingdom's imports from EU nations fell until the end of November 2024, reaching JD2.611 billion, down 2.3 percent from JD2.673 billion for the same period in 2023, according to figures tracked by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) based on official statistical data.According to statistics data, by the end of November 2024, the Kingdom's trade deficit with the countries of the European Union was approximately JD2.225 billion, up from JD2.290 billion during the same period in 2023.By the end of November 2024, the volume of trade between Jordan and the EU countries had increased to JD2.997 billion, up from JD3.056 million during the same period in 2023.By the end of November 2024, the Netherlands was the top European country in terms of Jordanian exports to the EU, with JD80 million, up 9.6 percent from JD73 million during the same period in 2023.France, meantime, was the top-ranked country from which Jordan imports, with imports totaling over JD250 million during the same comparable period, down 3.5 percent from JD259 million during the same period in 2023.