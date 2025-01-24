Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone thwarted drugs smuggling attempt using a drone on its western front inside its jurisdiction, yesterday.According to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan (JAF), the Southern Military Zone's Border Guard Forces, working with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, stopped a drone that was attempting to illegally cross the border in order to smuggle drugs.The drone was shot down inside Jordanian territory after the rules of engagement were followed, proving that the confiscated goods had been turned over to the relevant authorities.The source emphasized that in order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the JAF is exerting every effort to use all of their powers to counter such actions and stop smuggling and infiltration.