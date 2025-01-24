Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Jenin

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli forces' attack on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians. Qatar has described the attack as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights.

In a statement released today, the of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in confronting these violations and ensuring the full protection of civilians under international law and relevant conventions.

The Ministry reiterated Qatar's firm stance on the justness of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

