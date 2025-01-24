Stephen Devassy Music Academy Launched At DPS Monarch School

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Stephen Devassy Academy, in collaboration with DPS Monarch International School, marked its grand launch at the school's multi-Purpose Hall recently. The event commenced with a significant milestone-a contract signing ceremony between the acclaimed pianist Stephen Devassy and DPS Monarch, symbolising a shared vision for nurturing young talent.

The ceremony was attended by the school president Yasir Nainar, vice president George Thomas, EC members, principal Meenal Bakshi, heads of sections, teachers, staff, parents, and students.

Principal Bakshi took the stage, delivering an address that outlined the vision behind the collaboration with the Stephen Devassy Music Academy. She highlighted the school's motto,“Education with a Difference,” emphasising its unwavering commitment to ensuring no child is left behind. In her words, the academy represents another step toward nurturing creativity and providing students with opportunities to excel in diverse fields, enriching their educational journey through the transformative power of music. She also said that enrolment in the academy is open for all in Qatar who wish to join and learn from expert musicians, including special sessions by Stephen Devassy himself.

Nainar underscored the significance of the collaboration, reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing excellence across all domains.

Devassy mesmerised the audience with a breathtaking performance, sharing anecdotes from his journey as a musician. Martina Charles, a gifted young violinist from India, showcased the academy's commitment to unearthing talent. Martina's solo performance was met with awe, followed by a duet with Devassy-a harmonious interplay of piano and violin that left the audience spellbound.

