Creativity, Culture Fly High At Visit Qatar Kite Festival

The Visit Qatar Kite Festival 2025 proved to be celebration of creativity, culture, and community, drawing large crowds with its vibrant displays and an array of engaging activities.

Safe Flight Solutions CEO, Hassan al-Mousawi told Gulf Times that the festival has been further enriched by the breathtaking land art frescoes by renowned French-Swiss artist Saype, which have fascinated visitors and added a unique visual element to this year's event.

“The Visit Qatar Kite Festival 2025 has been a resounding success, with the public responding enthusiastically to its vibrant displays and diverse activities. Drawing citizens, residents, and tourists alike, the festival has captivated audiences with colourful kites filling Doha's skies and a range of family-friendly experiences,” he said.

Al-Mousawi added that the festival's inclusive atmosphere has fostered a sense of community and cultural unity, bringing together people of all ages to celebrate creativity and joy.

The event, organised by Safe Flight Solutions, kicked off from January 16 to 18 at Sealine, where the dramatic desert landscape served as a backdrop for impressive kite demonstrations. Simultaneously, kites of all shapes and sizes added a lively spectacle to the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo at Hotel Park from January 16 to 17. Old Doha Port then took centre stage from January 19, hosting the final leg of the festival, which is set to conclude Saturday.

He shined a spotlight on Saype's work, whose eco-friendly, biodegradable pigments brought stunning artworks to life on the sands of Sealine and the grass surfaces of Old Doha Port.

Popular workshops, including kite-building for children and engaging live performances, provided a unique experience for attendees, he said.

This year's festival featured more than 60 professional kite flyers from more than 20 countries, including France, Belgium, and China. Their stunning kite displays delighted visitors during both day and night, with illuminated kites adding a magical touch after sunset.

The festival's family-friendly atmosphere was lauded by attendees like Filipino expatriate Ismael Torres, who visited with his wife Islee and their sons Elijah and Elisha.

“We all enjoyed kite flying and other engaging activities. The night-time displays of lighted kites were especially fascinating. The large inflatable play area and kite-making workshops were big hits with the younger visitors,” he said.

