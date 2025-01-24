A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc. To Award Second Free Heating System This Winter
Date
1/24/2025 10:35:05 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating is now seeking nominations for a second deserving recipient to receive a free heating system installation in February 2025. The company is looking for homeowners who are facing financial hardship and struggling to afford a new heating system. The system will be supplied by a local partner and installed by A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating's NATE-certified technicians.
Friends and family members can nominate homeowners residing in Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire, and Northwest Massachusetts for a free heating system. Submissions for this giveaway will be accepted unti l February 28th, 2025 :
"We are committed to giving back to the communities we serve," says Al Fagundes, founder and CEO of A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating. "Our Help a Neighbor Program allows us to directly improve the lives of our neighbors by ensuring they have a warm and comfortable home during the cold winter months."
The program successfully awarded a free heating system to a homeowner in September 2024. Please visit the link below to read more about recipient of the last Help a Neighbor giveaway :
"We encourage anyone who knows a homeowner in need to nominate them for this program," says Fagundes. "Together, we can ensure our communities stay warm and comfortable throughout the winter."
About A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc.
A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc. is a local, family-owned business serving homeowners throughout Massachusetts since 2003. The company offers a wide range of plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services, and is committed to providing quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. In addition to its core business, A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating is dedicated to giving back to the community through its Help a Neighbor Program.
For more information about A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating or the Help a Neighbor Program, please visit their website at:
For press and media inquiries, please reach out to: [email protected]
SOURCE A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc.
MENAFN24012025003732001241ID1109126425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.