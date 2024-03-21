UN Office Demonstrates Azerbaijan's Culture, History And Cuisine Within Novruz Celebration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held at the
headquarters building of the United Nations in New York with the
joint initiative and organization of the permanent missions of 12
countries - Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Pakistan, India, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan
and Iran to the UN.
Azernews informs that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
congratulated the participants at the event. The General Secretary
said that Novruz is a celebration of the beginning of the new year,
the arrival of spring and the revival of nature, which unites
millions of people, generations and nations, and emphasized that
Novruz promotes dialogue, good neighborliness and reconciliation in
these difficult times. Guterres sent his congratulations to the
representatives of all nations celebrating Novruz.
In his speech, President of the 78th session of the UN General
Assembly, Dennis Francis, said that the solemn celebration of the
Nowruz holiday, which has been held for many years by three hundred
million people living in the world, serves to promote the
solidarity of peoples.
Then the speeches of the representatives of the permanent
missions of 12 countries at the UN were heard.
Tofig Musayev, Deputy Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to
the UN, who spoke at the event, conveyed his sincere
congratulations and good wishes to the participants on the occasion
of Novruz holiday.
The diplomat said that Azerbaijan is proud to be the initiator
and main author of the resolution No. 64/253, which was unanimously
adopted by the UN General Assembly on February 23, 2010,
recognizing March 21 as "International Novruz Day" and making a
great contribution to conveying the importance of holidays to the
world community. .
T. Musayev added that today's world, where divisions, mistrust
and hatred are rampant, needs the message of peace and renewal more
than ever. In his speech, the diplomat emphasized the importance of
Novruz holiday, that it plays an important role in strengthening
relations between peoples based on the ideals of mutual respect,
understanding and peace as a part of cultural heritage, reflects
cultural and ancient traditions, contributes to the development of
international cooperation and promotes intercultural dialogue: "
Although Novruz is celebrated slightly differently in each country,
it has unifying features that make it the perfect metaphor for the
world as a whole, colorful and multifaceted, bringing together
common goals and aspirations."
At the event, a video showing the attributes, customs and
traditions of Nowruz holiday in 12 different countries was shown.
The images show the rich culture and history of Azerbaijan, the
beauties of Baku, Novruz traditions and national dishes. At the
event, guests were also presented with a huge khoncha with Novruz
attributes. The colorful corner prepared by Azerbaijan in Khoncha
was received with interest by the guests.
