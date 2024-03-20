DG Inspects Progress At New Diyala Oil Concessions

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Director General of Midland Oil Company emphasized the the company's commitment to providing a conducive investment environment for successful global companies in the fifth licensing round for the development of oil and gas fields.

During an inspection visit to the Khashim Ahmer-Injana [Khasham Al-Ahmar] and Gilabat-Qumar [Kalabat] fields in Diyala province, Mr. Mohammed Yassin emphasized the importance of developing these fields in adding new quantities of oil and gas to national production, and held a meeting with security leadership in the province to coordinate security efforts and cooperation.

Accompanied by a representative from Crescent Petroleum , the Director General commended the efforts of the workers and the operating company, alongside the diligence of our security forces and the cooperation of the citizens.

As part of the fifth energy licensing round, these fields are being developed by Crescent Petroleum.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)