Investornewsbreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Expanding Operations Within Agricultural Sectors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent pest control enterprise, has begun to establish a global reach for its innovative Birth Control for Rats(TM) products.“The company is expanding its operations within agricultural sectors where rodent predation may otherwise have costly effects on food markets. On Jan. 29, SenesTech announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Poppe Enterprises LLC for the grain management market. Poppe Enterprises will be a stocking distributor for SenesTech's Evolve(TM) soft bait in the outlets it serves in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Iowa, and Colorado, according to the announcement... SenesTech's Evolve(TM) soft bait delivers a cottonseed oil formulation that inhibits fertility in both male and female rats, using a highly palatable and effective alternative to deadly poisons. While Evolve(TM) can also work in concert with poisons to stop rodents from breeding and then to eliminate the rodents altogether, poisons can't be broadcast in agricultural settings and the use of traps has limited effectiveness,” a recent article reads.“SenesTech's agreement with Poppe Enterprises follows close on the heels of its agreement with a global sustainable irrigation solutions company to introduce Evolve(TM) to a California dairy and almond growing customer, with an eventual expansion goal to other customers around the world.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM), an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, visit .

