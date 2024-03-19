(MENAFN) In the aftermath of securing a new term in office, President Vladimir Putin of Russia has vehemently dismissed Western criticism of the Russian political system and its elections as hypocritical and irrelevant. Addressing the media after his victory was confirmed, Putin urged Russian citizens not to pay heed to the negative reactions emanating from the United States and its allies, labeling them as predictable. He asserted that the verbal attacks were not directed at him personally but rather at the forces behind him, which aim to bolster Russia's sovereignty, defense, and economic independence.



During a press conference, Putin responded to queries regarding the legitimacy of the Russian election, particularly from NBC correspondent Keir Simmons. He highlighted the existence of issues within the United States electoral system, pointing out the contentious situation surrounding one of the leading presidential candidates facing legal challenges. Putin characterized this as "the application of the administrative resource through the judicial system," deeming it both laughable and a global embarrassment for America.



Expressing skepticism about the democratic credentials of certain Western nations, including the United States, Putin asserted that electoral campaigning in these countries falls short of genuine democratic standards. He underscored his belief that such criticisms are driven by a desire to contain Russia, emphasizing the broader geopolitical context in which they occur.



Putin's remarks underscore a deepening rift between Russia and the West, with tensions exacerbated by mutual accusations of electoral malpractice and undemocratic behavior. As Russia consolidates its position on the world stage, Putin's dismissal of Western criticism signals a steadfast commitment to defending the integrity of Russian elections and challenging the legitimacy of Western democratic processes.

