Gold mine rockfall traps 13 miners in Russia’s Amur region

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Russian Emergency Ministry reported that thirteen miners had become trapped in a gold mine situated in the Far Eastern Amur region following a rockfall incident. The Pioneer mine, located in the Zeya district, found itself at the center of an emergency situation prompting swift action from local authorities. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Amur region government promptly declared a state of emergency, mobilizing all available resources in an effort to aid in the rescue of the trapped miners.



The miners are believed to be located within a gallery at a depth of 125 meters, with communication channels currently inaccessible. Compounding the urgency of the situation, reports indicate that all of the affected workers hail from various other regions within Russia, potentially adding complexity to the rescue efforts. In response to the crisis, a team of twenty-five rescuers has been deployed to the site, with the Russian Emergency Ministry ensuring additional support by stationing a Mi-8 helicopter in close proximity to the mine to facilitate swift emergency response if required.



As the rescue operation unfolds, authorities remain focused on executing a coordinated and efficient response to ensure the safety and well-being of the trapped miners. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent risks associated with mining operations and underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols to mitigate such hazards. Efforts are underway to provide updates on the situation as developments unfold, with hopes pinned on the successful extraction of the miners from the confines of the Pioneer mine.

