Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Allots 10 Seats For PMK, Annamalai-Ramadoss Sign Seat Sharing Agreement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (March 19) announced the allocation of as many as 10 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The agreement was signed by PMK founder S Ramadoss and BJP State president K Annamalai at Ramadoss's residence in Thailapuram, Villupuram district.

The discussions between the leaders from both parties, which ensued for nearly an hour during an early morning meeting, culminated in the signing of the seat-sharing agreement. Notable figures present at the event included PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and former BJP State president and Union Minister of State L Murugan.

Following the agreement, PMK leaders are likely to join the BJP's public meeting in Salem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party members. The specifics of the constituencies that PMK will contest are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The PMK President affirmed the party's commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2014, emphasizing their decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, foreseeing a third consecutive victory for the NDA.

The alliance with PMK is strategically significant for the BJP, particularly in northern Tamil Nadu, where the saffron party aims to bolster its electoral prospects. Furthermore, the BJP has garnered support from expelled AIADMK leaders, O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, in a bid to consolidate backing from the influential Mukulathor community across Central and Southern Tamil Nadu.

