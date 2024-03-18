50 Million Viewers Follow The World Ski Tour In Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 88 Participants in the Event qualify to Paris Olympics 2024

The World Ski Tour, qualifying to Paris Olympics 2024, acquired great sports & global attention.

The Tour took place in Dubai from 25th Feb. to 10th March 2024 under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and it was organized by the International Ski Federation & Arada Real Estate Development Co. in collaboration with DSC and the Department of Economy & Tourism in Dubai.

The World Ski Tour is the biggest & the most successful among the Championships of this popular game.

88 males & females of the athletes, who participated in the World Ski Tour (Park & Street Categories), have qualified promptly to Paris Olympics 2024.

500 male & female athletes from 65 countries participated in the competitions at modern arena, established particularly at Dubai Harbor as per top global specifications to host this Championship. The arena is highly praised by the President of the International Ski Federation and all attendees.

Public & fans enjoyed watching wonderful views that combine between the strength of competition and the beauty of the surrounding landmarks in 'Dubai Harbor' and the Marina areas, comprising the most beautiful residential buildings & hotels and urban areas at the splendid waterfront overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

The Championship's Matches were telecasted via global channels; among which is the official channel of the International Olympic Committee, besides several other digital channels. More than 50 million followers from the various countries of the world enjoyed watching wonderful TV telecasting of the event.

The two–week World Ski Tour attracted the attention of the International Olympic Committee which have telecasted the competitions via its official channels and published six various posts on the Championship, competitions' location & surrounding areas at its account on the Instagram which is followed by 7.6 million followers. Many celebrities & champions in this sport have downloaded hundreds of publications, photos & video clips of the competition & the surrounding areas through their accounts on social media, which were widely followed by their followers from all over the world.





