Smart Electric Meter Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecast Report 2024-2032

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Smart Electric Meter Market Report by Type (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)), Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How Big is the Smart Electric Meter Market?

The global smart electric meter market size reached US$ 25.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Smart Electric Meter

A smart electric meter, also known as an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) device, is an electronic device that measures electricity consumption, voltage, current, and other relevant parameters. It provides instantaneous data on electricity consumption, allowing consumers to monitor their usage patterns and make informed decisions to reduce energy consumption during peak hours. It enables two-way communication between consumers and utility providers. It supports time-of-use pricing models, where electricity rates vary based on the time of day. Furthermore, it facilitates the integration of solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable energy sources into the grid.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the smart electric meter industry?

At present, the increasing demand for smart meters, as they eliminate estimation-based billing, ensuring consumers are billed based on actual usage, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth in India.

Besides this, the rising adoption of smart grid technologies, necessitated by the imperatives of energy efficiency, grid reliability, and the incorporation of renewable energy sources, is propelling the market. In addition, the growing proliferation of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) projects is offering a favorable market outlook in India.

Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of machine-to-machine communication, along with the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, is supporting the growth of the market.



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Breakup by Phase:



Single Phase Three Phase

Breakup by End User:



Industrial

Commercial Residential

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

