Spanish Farmers Hold New Protest In Madrid

MADRID, March 17 (KUNA) -- Thousands farmers with hundreds tractors held a new protest Sunday in Madrid demanding decisive action to improve work conditions.

Farmers and tractor convoys from three autonomous regions, Madrid, Castilla and Leon, and Castilla-La Mancha, participated in the demonstration known as 'La Tractorada.' The convoy toured some of the capital's main streets before reaching the Ministry of Agriculture headquarters, where it was met with warm applause from passers-by.

The farmers are calling for simplification of the common agricultural policy, the elimination of bureaucratic hurdles, the easing of certain environmental restrictions, halting the uncontrolled import of agricultural products from third countries like Morocco and Ukraine, and lowering production costs, among other demands. (end) hw









