Statement by H.E. Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation, On ‘Emirati Children Day’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) “The wise leadership continues to place significant importance on the welfare of Emirati children, recognising them as the fundamental pillar of the nation's foundation. In addition to ensuring access to the greatest social, educational, medical, and recreational resources, the country has established a secure environment for children with laws that uphold their rights to protection, care, support, empowerment, talent development, and skill refinement. This commitment reaffirms our belief that children are the country's future, and their wellbeing is critical for shaping them into competent adults who will lead the UAE in the years to come.



The Emirati Children's Day is a significant national event with high humanitarian and community values. As a result, the Government has taken proactive measures to empower them, and make every effort to foster their growth and enhance their potential. This is precisely the objective that we at the Family Development Foundation are dedicated to accomplishing through the implementation of various specialised programs and the adoption of cutting-edge scientific methods. Our aim is to facilitate the progress of children, in line with the nation's vision of achieving growth and success within the community.



Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the FDF is dedicated to adopting the latest innovations and strategies for children's development, aiming to enhance their skills and potential. This is achieved through various events and programs held at the FDF centres located across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region. These initiatives focus on educating children and nurturing their capabilities through a combination of learning and leisure activities. With these initiatives, our goal is to contribute to the growth of children by fostering their mental, intellectual, and physical capabilities in a stimulating environment.



The UAE is dedicated to actively enhancing the framework for protecting children and upholding their rights. This commitment has been deeply ingrained in the nation's consciousness since its inception, under the visionary guidance of the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In line with our vision for a prosperous future, the wise leadership continues to support these efforts, and recognises the importance of guiding children and equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the modern world.”







