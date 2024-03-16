Missile Attack On Odesa: 11 Injured Still In Serious Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, 38 people injured in a Russian missile attack are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, with 11 of them still in serious condition.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Andriy Fihel, on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, 38 people are in medical facilities. According to updated information, 11 people are in serious condition. Our doctors are doing everything possible and impossible to save every life," said Fihel.

He specified that among the hospitalized are four injured SES employees and one ambulance driver. Two of the rescuers are in serious condition, the other two are in moderate condition.

Regarding the gas and electricity supply disrupted by the Russian attack, the deputy head of the regional administration informed that four households are currently without electricity. The supply is expected to be restored within an hour or two. 800 subscribers were left without gas supply, it will be restored to 300 households in the near future, and to the rest by the end of the day.

As Ukrinform reported, on 15 March, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with Iskander-M missiles. The attack killed 21 people and injured more than 70.

March 16 was declared a day of mourning in the Odesa region.

