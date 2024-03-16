Grand Sylhet Hotel And Resort's Special Ramadan Offerings

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort brings special offerings from mouth-watering delicacies to attractive staycations exclusive for the holy month of Ramadan. The hotel's delicious culinary offerings are available across all three F&B outlets this Ramadan.

Guests can savour delicious iftar and suhoor buffets at the hotel's Signature Restaurant. The iftar buffet dinner is priced at BDT 3499 net per person. Buy One Get One offer is available on selected bank cards.

Moreover, exclusive Buy One Get Three offer is available on Dutch Bangla Bank PLC cards.



Furthermore, attractive iftar set menus are available at the hotel's other two F&B outlets-S'presso Deli and Smokey Grill-at BDT 999 net and BDT 1499 net per person respectively.

The latter offers lemon shorbot/rooh afza shorbot, sweet lassi/seasonal juice, mineral water, Haleem (mutton/chicken/beef), dates, chicken shwarma, piaju, puffed rice, chickpeas masala, spicy vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, fried eggplants, spicy potato chop, tandoori wings, reshmi jilapi, beef tehari with fresh salad, basbusa and fresh orane wedges.



It may be mentioned here that the aforementioned iftar set menus are also available for takeaway.

Lastly, the hotel is also offering two attractive Ramadan staycation packages throughout the holy month named Ramadan Staycation and Ramadan All in One.

The former features stay in Deluxe King/Twin room and suhoor/breakfast for two persons at BDT 8555 net per night while the later offers stay in Deluxe King/Twin room, suhoor/breakfast and iftar followed by buffet dinner for two persons at BDT 12555 net per night.

Under both the packages, guests can enjoy the hotel's swimming pool and fitness centre facilities as well.