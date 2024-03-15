Danilov: War Comes To Territory Of Russia And Far Enough

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is deeply mistaken if he believes that the war will not come to the territory of the Russian Federation.

He expressed this opinion on the Ukrainska Pravda talk sho , speaking about the actions of the Russian Democratic Forces and the Legion of Freedom in Russia, Ukrinform reported.

"This situation is quite simple. You can give a classic answer - people have the right to go and vote in their elections, which they do. I want to say that if Putin believed that the war would not come to Russia, he is deeply mistaken. It will come and it will come quite far. And if today they are already beginning to suffer at a distance of 800-900 kilometers, believe me, in the near future it will be thousands of kilometers. We will not let this monster live in peace until it gets out of our territory," Danilov said.

As reported, on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion entered the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.

On March 14, the Freedom of Russia Legion reported the destruction of two military warehouses of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region, after which a fire broke out there.