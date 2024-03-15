               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Slovenia Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy


3/15/2024 4:01:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ljubljana: President of the Republic of Slovenia H E Natasa Pirc Musar received yesterday the credentials of H E Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (Non-resident) to the Republic of Slovenia.

MENAFN15032024000063011010ID1107980996

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search