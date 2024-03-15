President Of Slovenia Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

Ljubljana: President of the Republic of Slovenia H E Natasa Pirc Musar received yesterday the credentials of H E Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (Non-resident) to the Republic of Slovenia.

